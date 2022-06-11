Violet Opdahl, 91, of Lewiston — 9:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Faith Lutheran Church, 611 Main St. S., Pierce. Potluck dinner to follow. Inurnment will be at Pierce Cemetery afterward.
David A. Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney.
Jennifer Lynn Yates, 40, of Lewiston — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Clevinger home, 2629 25th St., Clarkston. Please bring a dish for the covered-dish dinner.
John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman —1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Monday
Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.
Friday
Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Kirk Michael Vallem, 63, of Deary — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. To RSVP or if bringing a dish to share please call (208) 816-3765.