Today

Violet Opdahl, 91, of Lewiston — 9:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Faith Lutheran Church, 611 Main St. S., Pierce. Potluck dinner to follow. Inurnment will be at Pierce Cemetery afterward.

Zeberiah Jayden Bullock, 7, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial, Orchards Baptist Church, 1002 Bryden Ave, Lewiston.

David A. Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney.

Jennifer Lynn Yates, 40, of Lewiston — noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, Clevinger home, 2629 25th St., Clarkston. Please bring a dish for the covered-dish dinner.

John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman —1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.

Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.

Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.

Monday

Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.

Friday

Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.

Kirk Michael Vallem, 63, of Deary — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Eagles, 505 Maple St., Clarkston. To RSVP or if bringing a dish to share please call (208) 816-3765.