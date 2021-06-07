Today
Donald Louis George Walking Shield Warner Sr., 93, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life potluck to follow at the Lewiston Airport Park.
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery afterward.
Wednesday
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, Asotin City Park, followed by a luncheon. Casual dress. Please bring lawn chairs.
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place with Potlatch Post #10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Bradley Alan Powell, 52, of Coeur d'Alene, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, followed by 3 p.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Seattle Seahawks gear encouraged.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Darla Rae McGee, 68, of Orofino — 11 a.m. memorial service, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino, followed by a graveside service. A potluck dinner will take place at the Orofino VFW afterward.
Friday
Bridget Kiely Yochum, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow at the church. Burial will take place in the afternoon at Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
David Andrew Spencer, 31, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Celebrated by Fr. Mark Uhlenkott, Fr. Joseph Lustig and Fr. Paul Wander. A reception will follow at the Greencreek Community Hall.