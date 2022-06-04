Michael John Auer, 87, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. funeral, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Brandy Dawn Child, 44, of Clarkston — 1:30-3 p.m. remembrance, Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Hazel M. Crawford, 91, of Pomeroy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy. Reception at the church to follow.
Duane Horace Haley, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, 2 p.m. Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Joe Richard Admyers Jr., 62, of Port Orchard — 3 p.m. memorial, Event Center at Grand Farms, 17616 S. Vaughn Road NW, Vaughn, WA 98394.
Sunday
Sally A. Barnes, 86, of Grangeville — 5-7 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Monday
Ralph H. Stubbers, 75 of Greencreek — 10:30 a.m. Rosary and 11 a.m. memorial Mass, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Inurnment to follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
Sally A. Barnes, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral service, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Tuesday
Dolores M. Erne-Smith, 92, formerly of Grangeville — 1:30 p.m. rosary and memorial Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Burial to take place at Prairie View Cemetery.
Wednesday
James Frank Blewett 74, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.