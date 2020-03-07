Today
Dr. John Louis Nydegger, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Sarah Anne Granlund, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. The Rev. Steve Wilbraham will officiate.
Margaret “Marge” Clair Focht, 88, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
William J. Crea Jr., 79, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. 11 a.m. funeral Mass will follow.
Eldon Dee Wilson, 56, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, Wash.
Leona J. Ailor, 89, of Deary — 11 a.m. memorial, Deary Community Church, 4981 Highway 8, Deary, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church.
Ronald “Hooker” Johnston, 82, of Ferdinand — 2 p.m. celebration of life, community center, Ferdinand.
Richard “Dick” Eugene McCully, 86, of Colfax — 2:30 p.m. funeral service, Bruning’s Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. A private burial will take place prior to the service.
Ray D. Lutes, 70, of Olympia and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon will follow in the parish hall.
Friday
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.