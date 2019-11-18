Tuesday
Elton Wilbur Ankney, 97, of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Thursday
Flora Antinett McDowell Jones, 95, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Friday
Andrew J. Connolley Jr., 85, of White Bird/Grangeville — 4 p.m. memorial, The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall in White Bird, followed by a wild game covered-dish dinner. Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite dish to share.
Saturday
Leo Crane, 84, of Orofino — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Twin Ridge Fire Station, five miles up Dent Bridge Road. Cold cuts, cookies and beverages will be available.
Frank Alfred Griffith, 92, of Kennewick and formerly of Orofino — 9:30 a.m. viewing, Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick. Services begin at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Vernile D. Breazeal, 78, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Congregation Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow.
Gayle Y. Ross, 66, of Salt Lake City and formerly of Coeur d’Alene — 11 a.m. memorial, New Creation Church, 8700 S. Sandy Pkwy, Sandy, Utah.