Today
Rick Jay Ausman, 61, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Monday
Kathryn Diane Anderson, 69, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, with a reception to follow at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Judith “Judy” Rae Babbitt Helmke, 79, of Farmington — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Garfield Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Ellinwood will officiate. Reception will follow at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist gymnasium.
Friday
Marilyn Yvonne (Nelson) Jeffers, 78 — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Dorothy Mae Kazda, 90, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, SonRise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston.
Jeanette (Lutes) Simonini, 91, and Nilo Simonini, 86, of San Jose, Calif. — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Aug. 28, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. Nilo requested he be laid next to Jeanette so they could be together forever. Lunch to follow at Zany Graze, 2004 19th Ave., Lewiston.
Alfred Joseph Amyotte, 74, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Neil Allen Brood, 70, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ribs will be provided by the family, please bring a dish to share.