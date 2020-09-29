Today
Clyde Elton Bringman, 85, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Howard Applington, 77, of Clarkston — noon burial, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Friday
Harvey James Neufeld, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Jesse James Oliver, 37, of Chesapeake, Va., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st St., Lewiston. Graveside services to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Russell “Jack” Zagelow, 65, of Orofino — 2 p.m. remembrance, Canyon Inn Bar and Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road, Peck, Idaho. Potluck dinner with music by “Six String Circus.”
Steve Samuelson, 66, formerly of Moscow — noon to 5 p.m. memorial, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Seating is limited, so times will be assigned for attendees. Those interested should email appearances@moscow.com.
Robert Benjamin Blanck, 45, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Charles “Chuck” Coleman Arrasmith, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside service with military honors, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse.
Gary Lee Morris, 91, of Moscow and formerly of Princeton — 2 p.m. memorial graveside, Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
Paul DeCoursey Preppernau, 84, of Everett — 10 a.m. celebration of life with military honors, Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch. A reception will follow at the Carol Ownbey home down the road from Freeze Cemetery.