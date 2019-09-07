Today
Kenneth Walter Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Evelyn Hendren, 92, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside funeral, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia.
Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille Brabb, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Community Grace Church, Potlatch. Graveside service will follow at Freeze Cemetery.
Sunday
Lynette Lynn Dobson, 43, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life brunch honoring Lynette and her mother, Rea, Deyo Reservoir, 4137 Schmidt Mill Road, Weippe. All close friends, colleagues and family are invited. A larger celebration of life for Lynette will follow at 1 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend.
Friday
Robert “Bob” Floyd Paffile, 76, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 919 E. Indiana Ave., Coeur d’Alene. A celebration of life will follow at Cricket’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 424 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
Joyce Grace Munden Zimmerman, 89, of Issaquah, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Issaquah, Wash.
Luella Frey, 88, of Moscow — 4:30 p.m. celebration of life and dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.