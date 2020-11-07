Today
Marshall W. Scott, 3, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. graveside, Nezperce City Cemetery, Nezperce.
Wednesday
Audrey Joan Merrill, 82, of Garfield — 1 p.m. service, Freeze Cemetery Church for family and friends who feel comfortable attending.
Sister Joan Smith OSB, 91, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil, livestreamed from the Monastery of St. Gertrude Chapel at www.stgertrudes.org.
Thursday
Sister Joan Smith OSB, 91, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestreamed from the Monastery of St. Gertrude Chapel at www.stgertrudes.org.