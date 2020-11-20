Today
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Frankie Anderson, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Garden, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Barbara Anne Hattrup, 71, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Maxine Suzanne Kinzer, 98, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave., Spokane. Committal will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Uniontown.
Saturday
Delroy “D.R.” B. Schnider Jr., 63, of Asotin — 1 p.m. graveside service, Asotin Cemetery.
Thomas F. Foley Jr., 71, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be available on the Vassar-Rawls website and Facebook page.
Ina M. Branson, 86, and Paul W. Branson, 84, both of Grangeville — 2 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Audrey Uhlenkott, 88, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.