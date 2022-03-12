Monday
Charles Kent “Chuck” Nelson, 86, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel in Moscow, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at the Troy Lutheran Church.
Michael Kent Bare, 75, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston.
Tuesday
Eudora Florence McMinn, 82, of Craigmont — 3 p.m. memorial, City Hall Event Center, Craigmont.
Friday
Peter Robert Ledgerwood — 11 a.m. service, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at the Catholic School Hall immediately following the service.
Saturday
Marian Ione King, 92, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Prairie Assembly of God, East Main Street, Craigmont. A luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
Charlene R. Schumacher, 83, formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 218 N C St.
Raymond “Ray” Lyle Ellsworth Jr., 81, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A live feed of the service will be available on the church Facebook page.