Today
Bessie Annette Blackeagle, 28, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral with burial to follow, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St., S., Lapwai.
Saturday
Marshall W. Scott, 3, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. graveside, Nezperce City Cemetery, Nezperce.
Today
Bessie Annette Blackeagle, 28, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral with burial to follow, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St., S., Lapwai.
Saturday
Marshall W. Scott, 3, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. graveside, Nezperce City Cemetery, Nezperce.
Advertisement
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.