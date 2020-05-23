Wednesday
Sandra Lea (Backman) Mauchley, 80, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, Moscow. Those who attend are asked to respect social distancing precautions.
Thursday
Scott Wimer, 44, of Renton and formerly of Cottonwood — 1-5 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Friday
Scott Wimer, 44, of Renton and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.