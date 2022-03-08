Wednesday
Agatha B. Cumming, 105, of Lewiston — 6:30 p.m. rosary, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Agatha B. Cumming, 105, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. After Mass, burial will take place at Vineland Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Church.
Saturday
Patricia “Patty” Louise Uhlenkott Hagen, of Eagle and formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 S. B St., Grangeville. Burial will directly follow at the Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
Rebecca Jean Baker Hammond, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Methodist Church of Lewiston, 1213 Burrell Ave.
Linda Law Hoisington, 79, of Culdesac — 2 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac.
Monday
Michael Kent Bare, 75, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann funeral Home, 1711 18th St. No. 4044, Lewiston.