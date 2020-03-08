Saturday
Peter Greene, 66, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, the home of Mark Swanson, 2336 22nd St., Clarkston. For more information, please call Peter’s wife, Cathy, at (208) 816-6779.
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. A lunch reception will take place at the church following the services.
Gordon “Gordy” Thomas Barkhuff, 67, of Pomeroy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Kenneth “Ken” Tuning, 52, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. funeral, Woodland Friends Church, 1993 Woodland Road, Kamiah.