Thursday
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Friday
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Road, Pullman. Pastor Wesley Howell will officiate.
Saturday
James Michael Jarrold, 76, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Eugene Walter Thiessen, 73, of Asotin — 4-7 p.m. party, Asotin County Fairgrounds Bennett Building. Bring a dish or dessert to share, along with all of your fun stories to tell.
Melvena Imthurn, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A meal at the church will follow the service.
Tracy J. Knoll Yon, 57, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life to follow at the United Steelworkers Building, 1618 Idaho St., No. 108, Lewiston.
Ortha Wormell Thomason, 98, of Clarkston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life open house, Evergreen Estates activity room, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston. Parking is available in the back of the new addition.
Margaret Elaine Holcomb, 68, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Holcomb household, 3616 11th St., Lewiston.
Teddy Joel English, 60, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Bring a dish if you like, but you must bring a story and a bad joke.