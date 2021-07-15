Today
Mildred A. Geis, 80, of Keuterville — 9:30 a.m. rosary with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, Keuterville. Burial will follow at the Keuterville Cemetery. A gathering will follow at the Keuterville Hall.
Friday
Gisela “Gila” Troy, 81, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Della Jane Rimmelspacher, 90, of Peola — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial at columbarium outside church and lunch will follow in parish center.
Monty Joe Boydston, 62, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Saturday
Richard “Dick” Asby Holt, 97, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside memorial, Mountain View Cemetery. Lunch and refreshments will follow at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Darin Vance Hunter, 56, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. memorial, Life Center Church, 4432 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
Wilfred Joseph “Duke” Duclos, 93, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
E. Calvin Kautz, 96, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Jean P. McKinley, 89, of Pomeroy — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Pomeroy City Cemetery.
Irene Flerchinger, 83, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. A covered-dish meal will follow the service at the Kooskia Community Center.
Kenneth John Segota, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Scouts in attendance are asked to wear their uniform in honor of Ken.
Vicki Joanne (Gertje) Marks, 60, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Rev. Jack Pea will officiate.
Melvin Earl Miller Jr., 65, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. memorial with covered-dish dinner, Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Please bring your memories and fun stories to share.