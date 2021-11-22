Today
James “Jim” Joseph Gehring, 93, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dinner at the Cottonwood Community Hall will follow.
Ralph Wessels, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Carl Gene Ketchie, 84, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Dianne Louise Lowe, 72, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Marvin L. Knotts, 91, Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston. Masks are required and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.