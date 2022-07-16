Brenda Baune, 78, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, Grangeville. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Arlys M. Kendall, 66, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Sharon “Sherrie” Tobys, 81, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life at the family home, 12285 Grand Ave., Orofino. Refreshments will be served.
Melinda Souders Leddige, 67, of Pierce — 1 p.m. celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner, Clarkston Grange, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Monday
Marianne Wren, 83, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary with a funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Reception to follow at Cottonwood Community Hall, 506 King St.
Loretta M. Zehner, 98, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville. A luncheon will follow back at the Parish Hall.
Virginia N. Leonard, 89, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston, with Sister Margie Schmidt officiating. A gathering to share memories and love will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
John A. Bieker, 86, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. Rosary, 11 a.m. mass, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Burial at the Moscow Cemetery after service with a reception to follow at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Gerald Hadley “Jerry” Bates, 92, of Viola — 10:30 a.m. memorial service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. Light finger food will be available after the service.
Anna Lucille Schrom Taylor, 91, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. viewing, 2 p.m. funeral service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St., Grangeville. Burial after the funeral service at Prairie View Cemetery, with a family meal to follow at the church.
