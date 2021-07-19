Today
William T. Sheehan, 65, of Lewiston — 3-7 p.m. viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home 920, 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Tuesday
William T. Sheehan, 65, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Richard Jess McKinley, 80, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. memorial, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Wednesday
Lillie Margaret (Snyder) Thiessen, 92, of Orofino — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Weippe Cemetery. A picnic will follow at 11 a.m. at the Fraser Park picnic shelter.
Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Thursday
Ellen K. von Bargen, 81, of Keuterville — 9 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to start at 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Chapel, Keuterville. Burial will follow at Keuterville Cemetery.
Bernard “Bernie” N. Hermann, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Moscow Cemetery. Friends and family are invited.
Frank Murray, 66, of Clarkston — 5-7 p.m. Irish Wake, Bridge Street Connection, Clarkston.
Friday
Marilyn Ann Lauby, 71, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E First St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Bryan Cash, 91, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. memorial, Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle Church. A luncheon will follow at the Grangeville Country Club.
Saturday
Arnold M. Nielsen, 32, of Oakland, Calif. — 11 a.m. graveside with military honors, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Earl Wayne Cox "Handlebars," 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Elk Creek reservoir "the pond" gazebo, Elk River.
Alice (Bos) Kingma, 93, of Grangeville — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, 521 N. Junction St., Grangeville.