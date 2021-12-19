Tuesday
David Martin Shove, 81, of Juliaetta — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Nazarene Church, 516 State St. There will be a dinner at the Kendrick Senior Center immediately following the graveside service.
Updated: December 19, 2021 @ 3:59 am
