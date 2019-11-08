Today
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Road, Pullman. Pastor Wesley Howell will officiate.
Saturday
James Michael Jarrold, 76, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Eugene Walter Thiessen, 73, of Asotin — 4-7 p.m. party, Asotin County Fairgrounds Bennett Building. Bring a dish or dessert to share, along with all of your fun stories to tell.
Melvena Imthurn, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A meal at the church will follow the service.
Tracy J. Knoll Yon, 57, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life to follow at the United Steelworkers Building, 1618 Idaho St., No. 108, Lewiston.
Ortha Wormell Thomason, 98, of Clarkston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life open house, Evergreen Estates activity room, 1215 Evergreen Court, Clarkston. Parking is available in the back of the new addition.
Margaret Elaine Holcomb, 68, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Holcomb household, 3616 11th St., Lewiston.
Teddy Joel English, 60, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Bring a dish if you like, but you must bring a story and a bad joke.
Michael John Weiss, 61, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Ruth Farbo, 90, of Orofino — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. life celebration luncheon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
John Lewis Leppelman, 71, formerly of Moscow — 1:30 p.m. funeral, Freeze Church. Burial with military honors will be at Freeze Cemetery near Potlatch. A memorial reception will immediately follow at Faith Church, 401 Third Street, Onaway.
Edith Day, 100, of Orofino — 2 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Orofino United Methodist Church, 337 College Ave., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner and social will follow.
Robert H. Morrell, 83, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, St. Michael’s Episcopal Cathedral, 518 N. Eighth St., Boise.
Thursday
Dr. Carl F. Engle, 88, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.