Today
Francis Raymon “Frank” Bennett, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception to follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
Today
Caroline “Linda” Christenson, 84, of Moscow — noon, memorial gathering and covered-dish dinner, Hordemanns Pond, Moscow.
Saturday
Don Henry Richardson, 89, of Pomeroy — 10 a.m. memorial service, Richardson Brown Funeral Home, 750 Columbia St., Pomeroy, with a lunch to follow at Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy.
Tom Sprute, 82, and Janet Sprute, 78, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Genesee. A reception will follow at 1 p.m., at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Charles F. “Charlie” Weaver, 82, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Ralph Alvin Steigers, 88, of Culdesac — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Cottonwood Creek Community Church, 20706 Gifford Reubens Road, Culdesac.
Tuesday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Alvin “Leroy” Larson, 84, of Kendrick — 1 p.m., graveside service, Juliaetta Cemetery.
Wednesday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial celebration, Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow at the Elks Golf Course, where all can share their favorite stories about Mike.
