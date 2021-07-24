Today
Lora L. (Nowack) Neal, 81, of Garfield — 11 a.m. funeral, Garfield Christian Fellowship Church with Stoner Bell officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery. A light lunch at the church will follow the graveside service.
Arnold M. Nielsen, 32, of Oakland, Calif. — 11 a.m. graveside with military honors, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Earl Wayne Cox “Handlebars,” 83, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Elk Creek Reservoir “the pond” gazebo, Elk River.
Ronald Gary Coffland, 80, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Community Center senior room, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Refreshments will be provided.
Alice (Bos) Kingma, 93, of Grangeville — 4 p.m. celebration of life, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, 521 N. Junction St., Grangeville.
Monday
Chandler Lee Black, 20, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston, with David Crocket officiating. A reception will follow.
Thursday
Joe E. Dickeson, 82, of Post Falls and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jesse Paul, 87, of Pheonix and formerly of Craigmont — 10 a.m. memorial, Craigmont Community Hall. Lunch will follow. Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Second Kamiah Indian Presbyterian Cemetery, Kamiah.
Friday
Eric Lee Parker, 59, of Palouse — 5-8 p.m. memorial and covered-dish meal, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, 4812 Airport Road, Pullman.