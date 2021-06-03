Today
Gretchen Luise Potter, 104, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road.
Daniel Karel, 56, of Cottonwood — 2 p.m. rosary, 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial will follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
James R. “Jim” Waldrop, 92, of Elk River — Noon-6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Lazelle A. Hauger, 73, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 NW Second St., Grangeville.
James R. “Jim” Waldrop, 92, of Elk River — 11 a.m. graveside, Three Pines Cemetery, Elk River. The Syringa Club will provide a luncheon to follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Steven Gerald Eikum, 71, of Orofino — 2 p.m. services, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Mel Tuttle, 73, of Stites — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Harpster Cemetery. Celebration of life will follow at noon at the Gospel Lighthouse Church, 406 Main St., Stites. There will be a potluck afterward at the Kooskia Elementary School.
John “Papa” E. Harris, 67, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.
C.R. “Dick” Personett, 94, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Troy — 4 p.m. memorial, Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for a potluck celebration of life to follow the memorial.
Monday
Donald Louis George Walking Shield Warner Sr., 93, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, with a celebration of life potluck to follow at the Lewiston Airport Park.
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will be at the Moscow Cemetery afterward.
Wednesday
Janice M. Walker, 83, of Asotin — 11 a.m. memorial service, Asotin City Park, followed by a luncheon. Casual dress. Please bring lawn chairs.
Susan “Sue” Mary Ahlers, 73, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.