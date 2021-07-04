Monday
Alexander Raymond Becker, 35, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of the Eagles 631, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Fred J. Arnzen, 81, of Ferdinand — 10 a.m. rosary, Assumption Parish in Ferdinand with a funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after the burial at the Ferdinand Cemetery, a luncheon will be provided by the Christian Mothers at the Ferdinand Hall.
Stanley Joe Workman, 78, of Troy — 1 p.m. memorial, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy.
Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston and Linda L. Jollymore Hudson, 64, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Jollymore’s A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.
William “Bill” Steven Malcom, 72, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Warrior Room at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion), 621 21st St., Lewiston. The service will also be live streamed at facebook.com/malcomsfuneralhome.
Patricia Lee Cole, 94, of Moscow — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fair Grounds, Moscow.
Wednesday
Kathleen “Kay” Ann Moore, 73, of Moscow — 6-8 p.m. celebration of life, East City Park, Moscow.
Thursday
Raymond Heitstuman, 79, of Uniontown — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown.
Friday
Raymond Heitstuman, 79, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 207 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown. Burial will follow.
Robert W. “Bobby” Bennett, 85, of rural Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Donald K. Mathison, 93, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive.
Gay Laverty, 91, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
Timmy W. Olson, 75, of Deary — 3:30 p.m. graveside service, Pine Crest Cemetery, Deary. Potluck dinner at the Deary Community Center will follow.