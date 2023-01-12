Father Sean Caulfield, 97, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow and burial will be at Normal Hill Cemetery later in the afternoon.
Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.
Friday
Kenneth A. Willoughby, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Stephen J. Szablya, 61, of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Saturday
Ronald Huntley, 79, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Orchards Church of the Nazarene, 347 Thain Road, Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Donald Karl Van Buren, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Grace Lutheran Church, 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Marvin Roy Jackson, 83, of Ferdinand — 3 p.m. celebration of life, at the Ferdinand Hall.
Tuesday
Linnea Louise Stebnitz, 71, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. memorial, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston. Pastor Dave Naumann will officiate.
Gerald James ‘Jerry’ Heitstuman, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.