Today
J. “Jack” Bradley Cluff, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 11 a.m. memorial, Yates Funeral Home, Hayden Chapel 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID 83835.
Friday
Robert Wilmont Wickersham, 84, of Kamiah — 2 p.m. memorial service, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Graveside service to follow at 3 p.m., Pinegrove Cemetery.
Saturday
Joseph Oscar Mader, 58, of Pasco and formerly of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. funeral, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Ralph Robert Otterstrom, 88, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Joseph Marvin Cook Sr., 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Linda Kay Dupuis, 60, of Peck — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Craigmont Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St., Craigmont.
David Vincent Holbrook, 48, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Kelvin Wayne Riebold, 61, of Garfield — 1 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion Post No. 24, 211 E. Main St., Garfield.
Quirt H. Lowe, 65, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. viewing, The Confluence (formerly Hoots Cafe), 125 Hoots Lane, White Bird. 2 p.m. funeral service, followed by burial in White Bird Cemetery. Potluck to follow at The Confluence.
Frances M. “Fran” Pettit, 94, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service, Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way. She will be laid to rest in Pullman Cemetery.
Lois Carol Tannahill, 75, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Holiday Inn and Quay Convention Center in Sternwheel Ballroom, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. A celebration of life with covered-dish dinner will follow at the Eagles 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Monday
Robert P. Reimers, 76, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Wednesday
Arthur E. Grabski, 94, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. rosary and 1:30 p.m. Mass to follow, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. A coffee social will follow. The graveside service will be held later.