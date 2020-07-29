Thursday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 7 p.m. rosary vigil service, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Friday
Sister Agnes Reichlin, Order of St. Benedict, 86, of Cottonwood — 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, livestream at www.stgertrudes.org.
Saturday
Roger Falen, 81, of Genesee — 11 a.m, graveside memorial, Genesee City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Genesee Senior Center.
Barry Dean Cavanaugh, 65, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Hotel Clearwater Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Light refreshments will be provided.