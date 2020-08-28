Today
Cliff Stricklin, 86, of Deary — 10 a.m. service, Deary Community Center.
Jose De Jesus Murillo Jimenez, 74, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. public viewing, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Steven John Polumsky, 62, of Clarkston — 3-5 p.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to a maximum of 250 guests. A “Facebook Live” stream of the service may be made available through Asotin County Fire District #1 Facebook page.
Saturday
Don Collier, 87, of Asotin and Ronald “Brad” Collier, 63, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Red Lion Hotel Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Steve Montgomery, 67, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Mariah Atkinson residence, 1025 Vale Road, Harvard, Idaho.
Edwin K. Hall, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Jose De Jesus Murillo Jimenez, 74, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Walker Field on Fourth Street and Preston Avenue, Lewiston.
Skyler L. Kelso, 24, of Weippe — 3 p.m. service, Orofino City Park baseball field.
Margaret Doris Meyer Silflow, 95, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. cremation graveside service, Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Steven John Polumsky, 62, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral, Lewiston Elks Lodge, followed by the burial at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to a maximum of 250 guests. A “Facebook Live” stream of the service may be made available through Asotin County Fire District #1 Facebook page.
Tuesday
Marcia Kathleen Cooke, 72, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. graveside, Moscow Cemetery. A reception and time of remembering will be from 1-3 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.