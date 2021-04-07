Today
Gary Gene Rowland, 79, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. burial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Paul Lewis Crawford, 66, of Pomeroy — 1-2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. 3 p.m. honor guard ceremony and blessing at his gravesite, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
James L. Elliot, 62, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral services, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Masks are preferred to protect others.
Timothy Harold Krueger, 72, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. cremation and Masonic service, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Yvonne Marie (Musch) Lewis, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Bovill — Noon covered dish luncheon at the Deary Community Center.
Cody Thomas Hendrix, 27, of Onaway — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Freeze Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at the Scenic 6 Depot, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch.
Lillian Odessa Barber Murdock, 76, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Ann Marie (Pretko) Shoemaker, 57, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Please bring your memories.
Sunday
Mackenzie Elizabeth Miller, 15, of Kendrick — 3 p.m. community memorial, Kendrick High School football field. Attendees are asked to bring favorite memories and stories to share.
Monday
Elizabeth H. “Liz” Wassmuth, 88, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will take place at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A lunch will be served at the Cottonwood Community Hall.