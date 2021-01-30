Today
Thomas Albert Ransom, 71, of Ferdinand — Noon service, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Ave., Cottonwood.
Rose C. (Geis) Steiger, 89, of Kamiah — 10 a.m. rosary and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. Interment will be at Kamiah Cemetery. Luncheon will follow back at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah.
Charles “Chuck” Cuddy, 81, Orofino — 1 p.m. graveside, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.
Monday
Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville — 5-8 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Thelma A. Weeks, 103, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville.