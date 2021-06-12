Today
Keith Wesley Coppernoll, 62, of Cottonwood — 2 p.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Ave., Cottonwood. A graveside service will follow at Cottonwood Community Cemetery. A dinner will follow at Keuterville Hall.
Hal E. Stevenson, 62, of Harvard, Idaho — 2 p.m. gathering, Log Inn, Potlatch, following the United States Navy Honor Guard ceremony.
Sunday
Gerardo “Jerry” Ibarra, 63, of Kennewick — 1 p.m. covered-dish celebration of life, Hells Gate State Park, 5100 Hells Gate Road, Lewiston. Bring a story to share.
Monday
Colton Clayton Robinson, 13, of Craigmont — 2 p.m. funeral, Highland High School, Craigmont. Burial will follow at Craigmont Cemetery. Covered-dish dinner will be held at 4 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Friday
James Michael Eisele, 78, of Spokane, formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Road, Otis Orchards, Wash.