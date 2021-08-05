Friday
Larry A. Sonnen, 80, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Weld D. Huffaker, 82, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston First Ward, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Donald “Don” Joseph Kraut, 80, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall.
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Alan C. Arneson, 72, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Saturday
Mary Lynne Crane, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside services, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Laverne Sharp, 90, of Colfax — 10 a.m. funeral, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. A graveside service will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.
Michael Patrick Cusick, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery next to his brother Tony.
Johnora “Jo” Johnson, 94, of Palouse — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse City Park, West Main St., Palouse.
Monday
June Gay Harding Scott, 85, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow.