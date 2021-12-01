Today
Mary Ann Niehenke, 91, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m., St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Vault interment will be held following the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Thursday
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 1 p.m. funeral, Fosters Funeral Home, 216 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont.
Friday
J. “Jack” Bradley Cluff, 72, of Coeur d’Alene — 2 p.m. burial, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise, ID 83714.
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 8 p.m. rosary, wake continues, St. Ignatius Community Center, 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont.
Saturday
Kenneth Jones Sr., 85, of Pullman — 10 a.m. closing, St. Ignatius Community Center, 240 Mountain View Drive, St. Ignatius, Mont. The Honor Guard will be present at the service along with the 7 Drums Native American drumming at closing.
R. Joanne Wolf Weiss Bolick, 83, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Holiday Inn Mahogany Room, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403. Reception to follow.
Cindy Sue Eccles, 62, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Grace Y. Baldus, 93, of Nezperce — 1 p.m. services, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 506 Willow St., Nezperce.
Monday
Floyd Lee Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Kateri Hall, 203 East Birch, Lapwai.