Today
Kathryn Walker, 49, of Moscow — 2 p.m. service, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow the service.
Grace Marie Meisner, 79, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. (MDT) service, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Boise.
Roger Joseph Seubert, 67, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. rite of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dinner will be held at the Keuterville Hall.
Arthur “Art” Marton Cornett, 69, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 218 N. C St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Patsy Ann Cook, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1 p.m. at the Barn Community Center at Guardian Angel Homes, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Robert Thomas Whitney, 90, of Winston, Ore. — 2 p.m. service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore.
Thursday
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.
Friday
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Family graveside vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm, at 3002 Brown Road.