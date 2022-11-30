Today
Donald William Hermann, 94, of Lewiston, and longtime resident of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery, 2001 Becker Road, Genesee, with a celebration of life following at Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash St., Genesee.
Snow this morning will mix with and change to rain this afternoon. High 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
Today
Donald William Hermann, 94, of Lewiston, and longtime resident of Genesee — 1 p.m. graveside service, Genesee City Cemetery, 2001 Becker Road, Genesee, with a celebration of life following at Genesee Community Church, 118 E. Ash St., Genesee.
Thursday
DeAnn Jacks Scrabeck, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Friday
Terry L. Wright, 64, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Bruce Donald Tenwick, 84, of Pullman — 10 a.m. military graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Building B., Pullman. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories, tall-tales and jokes.
Nicholas James Mowitch, 39, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow in Lapwai.
George Alderman, 90, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Community Church followed by refreshments and immediate family dinner at 4 p.m.
Sunday
John H. Hechtner, 92, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Coffee and cake will be served.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.