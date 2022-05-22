Arnold Ray “Arnie” Young, 73, of La Grande, Ore., formerly of Pullman and Moscow — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Mid-Columbia Libraries rose garden gazebo, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
Monday
Carmonetta Cox, 95, of Clarkston — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. memorial service, Malcolm’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St. #4044, Lewiston. Reception to follow; reception location will be announced at memorial service.
Tuesday
Colin R. Suddreth, 65 of Grangeville – 3 p.m. memorial service, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Wednesday
Damien Scott Giles, 40, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial service, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 Fifth Ave., Nezperce. Luncheon to follow at the Nezperce Legion Hall and graveside service at 5:30 p.m, Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will be held in Visalia with details pending.
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.
Larry D. Ferguson, 83, of Clarkston — noon celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Rd., Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Rd., Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.