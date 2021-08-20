Today
Isaiah Christopher Webb, 25, of Lapwai — 4 p.m. viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A small celebration will take place at 7 p.m. at Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St. S., Lapwai.
Saturday
Isaiah Christopher Webb, 25, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral, Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St. S., Lapwai. Burial will be at Jonah Hayes Cemetery in Sweetwater. A dinner will follow the services.
Judy LaVerne Stockdale Bothum, 79, of Joseph, Ore., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, The O.K. Theater, Enterprise, Ore. Details to follow on her Memorial Page at Merchant Funeral Home and on her personal Facebook page.
William “Bill” Lester Bremer, 69, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston.
Richard “Dick” Lee Osburn, 74, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. service, Craigmont Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St., Craigmont. Potluck dinner to follow. Celebration of life to continue after the potluck at the Craigmont City Park.
Steven Wayne Storrs, 54, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. gathering, Strike & Spare Bar & Grill, 244 Thain Road, Lewiston. Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Church of Christ, 301 Southway Ave., Lewiston.
Helen “Rowena” Adams, 84, of Harpster — 2 p.m. graveside, Harpster Cemetery. The main service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Harpster Community Center, 115 Newsome St.
Jill Anne (Frensdorf) Anderson, 72, of Moscow — 2-3 p.m. limited capacity service, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, followed by an open reception from 3-5 p.m.
Bonnie Louise Peters, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Sunday
Rick Jay Ausman, 61, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Monday
Kathryn Diane Anderson, 69, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, with a reception to follow at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Tuesday
Judith “Judy” Rae Babbitt Helmke, 79, of Farmington — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Garfield Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Ellinwood will officiate. Reception will follow at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist gymnasium.