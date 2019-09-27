Today
Margery Rounds Muir, 86, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. A reception will follow. A family interment service will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date.
Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. A viewing will be Tuesday through Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Norbert Campbell, 35, of Kooskia — 7 p.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.
Olivia Simler, 52, of Kamiah — Noon, graveside service, Woodland Cemetery, Kamiah. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Saturday
Lloyd Walter Asbe, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow.
Becky Davis Kacmarsky, 59, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Depot in Scenic Six Park, in Potlatch.
Janet Besst VanBuskirk, 84, of Bellevue, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Interment will follow at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax — 10 a.m. graveside service, Colfax Cemetery.
Norbert Campbell, 35, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. funeral, The Life Center Church, 69 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah. Burial will be at Kooskia Pine Grove Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Kooskia City Hall.
Tonya Lynnette Watters Gainan, 43, of Fenn — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Craigmont City Hall.