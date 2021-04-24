Today
Darlene M. Kleer, 80, of Orofino — 3 p.m. celebration of life potluck, Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino.
Barbara Hohnsbehn, 79, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. There will be a luncheon in the Fellowship Hall following the service. RSVP is requested by calling Dallas at (509) 758-7006. Masks are recommended.
Alan Raymond King, 64, of Seattle and formerly of Garfield — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Christian Fellowship, N. 303 Third St., Garfield.
Leroy C. Steigers, 83, of Culdesac — 3 p.m. memorial graveside service, Gifford Cemetery. Please bring a chair. A dinner will follow at the Gifford Community Building.
Vivian Mae Martin, 96, of Newcastle, Wyo., and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Thursday
Joye Southwick, 73, of Connell, Wash. — 1 p.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 1216 Eighth St., Clarkston.