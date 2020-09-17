Today
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 4-7 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Friday
Brian Lee Smith, 54, of Colton — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Gall Catholic Cemetery, Colton. Social distancing and standard protocols are suggested.
Violet M. Sapp, 89, of Lapwai — noon public viewing, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Jack Wesley Wood, 83, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. graveside, Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary.
Dawn Nichols, 79, of Moscow — 10 a.m. graveside, Burnt Ridge Cemetery, Troy. A celebration of life will be held afterward from noon to 3 p.m. at her home in Moscow. Attendees are welcome to stop by to share a story of Dawn. There will be cookies and drinks while social distancing outside.
Martha L. Stoffer, 70, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. mem-orial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will take place at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston following the service. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at the Lewiston Eagles Club, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Sandra Lee Osborne, 72, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion log cabin, 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. The family’s wishes are to have a covered-dish dinner at the time of the celebration of life.
Callie Leola Nicholson, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
Gerhard “Gary” Allen Schmidt, 70, of Lewiston — 12:30 p.m. rosary, followed by a memorial at 1 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the service at Hereth Park in Lewiston.
Monday
Doris “June” Cochran Caimi Parker, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at 1404 Scott St., Grangeville.
Tuesday
Thomas Rhea Cushman, 74, of Boise — 2 p.m. committal service with military honors, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. To remotely attend the committal service visit www.bowmanfuneral.com/livestream/. The password is bowmanlive.