Thursday
Dorothy Ellen Tenny, 89, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Friday
Peter Robert Ledgerwood — 11 a.m. service, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at the Catholic School Hall immediately following the service.
Saturday
Raymond “Ray” Lyle Ellsworth Jr., 81, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A live feed of the service will be available on the church Facebook page.
Marian Ione King, 92, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Prairie Assembly of God, East Main Street, Craigmont. A luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
Donna Maureen Knight, 80, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, St. Catherine’s of Sienna Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. Burial will directly follow at the Kamiah Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at St. Catherine’s in the basement.
Charlene R. Schumacher, 83, formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 218 N. C St.
Sunday
Ed Lear Jr., 52, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.