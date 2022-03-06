Sunday
Marie A. Ahlstrom, 83, of Clarkston — noon memorial, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. At 2:30 p.m. at Hells Gate State Park there will be a gathering to release balloons followed by a potluck/picnic with a prayer to send her on her journey.
Monday
Beverly “Bev” Boller-Taylor, 77, of Cottonwood — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Graveside service will follow, then later a covered-dish meal at the Kooskia Community Center.
Saturday
Patricia “Patty” Louise Uhlenkott Hagen, of Eagle and formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. rosary and 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 330 S. B St., Grange-ville. Burial will directly follow at the Prairie View Cemetery with a luncheon afterwards at Sts. Peter and Paul School.
Rebecca Jean Baker Hammond, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Methodist Church of Lewiston, 1213 Burrell Ave.
Linda Law Hoisington, 79, of Culdesac — 2 p.m. memorial, Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac.