Today
Marilyn Grace Parker Fix, 80, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Blessed Hope Assembly of God, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Helen Bernice (Clark) Beard, 91, of Asotin — 2 p.m. celebration of life (masks required), First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. A meal will follow downstairs, with elevator access available.
Alan F. Wride, 88, of Garfield — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, with the United States Army Honor guard participating, Garfield Legion Hall.
Joetta Williams Meade Sorenson, 90, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Sonrise Baptist Church, 2620 22nd St., Clarkston. After the service, all will meet at Antonio’s, 1407 Main St., Lewiston.
Quanah Lee Jenkins Wiemer, 57, of Salmon and formerly of Asotin — 6-9 p.m. celebration, “The Ranch,” in Salmon for drinks, appetizers and a get-together.
Monday
Anna Mae Warner, 88, of Lewiston — 8-10 a.m. visitation, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Graveside burial will follow at 11 a.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, and conclude with a luncheon immediately following at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Thursday
Lyle Ray Skinner, 82, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the family home.
Friday
Quanah Lee Jenkins Wiemer, 57, of Salmon and formerly of Asotin — 1 p.m. memorial, Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston, followed by burial service at Normal Hill Cemetery.