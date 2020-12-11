Saturday
Jimmy Lee Tedder, 72, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. The Rev. Nathan Gipp of Still Waters Baptist Church will officiate.
Tuesday
Gertrude Elizabeth Moneymaker Cooper, 99, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. public viewing and rosary, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Masks are required. There will be a livestream through the Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vassarrawlsfh/?rf=435052033334532.
Wednesday
Dolores May Sedlacek Clark, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Wednesday, Mountain View Cemetery in Lewiston.
Gertrude Elizabeth Moneymaker Cooper, 99, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Parish, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Uniontown.