Larry D. Ferguson, 83, of Clarkston — noon celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., Clarkston.
James A. Radford, 67, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, River of Life Friends Church, 3263 E. 12th Ave., Post Falls, Idaho. Pastor Mike Slothower will officiate. A potluck will follow the service from 2-5 p.m. at Q’emiln Park in Post Falls.
Sunday
Lorraine McFeron Main, 92, of Juliaetta — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.
Wednesday
Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — noon - 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Dale Joe Richardson, 87, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Dr., Moscow.
Friday
Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside service to follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A luncheon will follow with the location to be announced at the service.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.