Friday
Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Gladish Community & Cultural Center Auditorium, 115 NW State St., Pullman.
Donna “Granny” Jean Calkins, 91, of Lapwai — 11 a.m. funeral services, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. There will be a dinner to follow at the Methodist church in Lapwai.
Donald Lee Quist, 84, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery. A reception and time of fellowship will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Saturday
Dr. John Louis Nydegger, 93, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Silverthorne Theater, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Sarah Anne Granlund, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. The Rev. Steve Wilbraham will officiate.
Margaret “Marge” Clair Focht, 88, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
William J. Crea Jr., 79, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. 11 a.m. funeral Mass will follow.
Eldon Dee Wilson, 56, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.
Leona J. Ailor, 89, of Deary — 11 a.m. memorial, Deary Community Church, 4981 Highway 8, Deary, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church.
Ronald “Hooker” Johnston, 82, of Ferdinand — 2 p.m. celebration of life, community center, Ferdinand.
Richard “Dick” Eugene McCully, 86, of Colfax — 2:30 p.m. funeral service, Bruning’s Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. A private burial will take place prior to the service.