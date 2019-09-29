Tuesday
Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, 57, of Federal Way, Wash., and formerly of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Wednesday
Thursday
Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, 57, of Federal Way, Wash., and formerly of Colfax — 11 a.m. memorial, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Friday
Selma “Belle” Isabelle (Hoech) McDonald, 95, of Corning, N.Y., and formerly of Nezperce — 4 to 6 p.m. viewing, Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, N.Y.
Saturday
Michael E. McNichols, 80, of Lewiston — 5 p.m. to bedtime, wake (celebration of life), Lindsay Creek Winery, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Melba Sue Graham, 72, of Clarkston — noon, memorial, Christian Faith Worship Center, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church. Meat will be provided.
Selma “Belle” Isabelle (Hoech) McDonald, 95, of Corning, N.Y., and formerly of Nezperce — 1 p.m. viewing and 2 p.m. celebration of life, United Church of Painted Post, 201 N. Hamilton St., Painted Post, NY. Refreshments will follow at the church.
Don Adams, 86, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.