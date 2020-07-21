Friday
Calvin Beecher Bradley, 73, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston. There will be room for social distancing.
Saturday
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.
Debra Dawn Schneider, 69, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
JoAnne Nelson Pedersen, 85, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, The House of Faith Church, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Social distancing will be observed and masks are advised but not required. A coffee social will immediately follow the service.
Donald Richard “Muggins” Presnell, 87, of Craigmont — 10 a.m. graveside, Fletcher Cemetery, Craigmont. Attendees are invited to visit the farm following the service for luncheon and remembrances and are asked to bring a chair and picnic potluck dish if desired. Hamburgers will be provided.